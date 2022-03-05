Jeremy Norman runs the largest minority-owned real estate firm in America

Jeremy Norman’s real estate firm, Norman and Associates, has led to over $65 million in property sales over the past 15 years. He’s worked with several high-profile clients like Rickey Smiley and Marvin Sapp.

In 2011, Norman became the youngest Black person to be inducted into the Commercial Club. He’s also a member of Luxury Home Marketing and has been recognized as Minority Entrepreneur of the Year and Top 40 Under 40 in Birmingham, Alabama.

Last month, he went in-depth with rolling out about his career.

When did you first become interested in the world of real estate?

While I was attending Jacksonville State University, I took a real estate course as an elective not knowing I would fall in love with it. From there, I decided to obtain my degree in real estate at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. The rest is history.

You’ve worked with a lot of celebrities, what is one memorable interaction you’ve had while doing business with one?

We are blessed to have a lot of celebrity and high-profile clientele. I and all of the agents at Norman and Associates work with many public figures — some of which are covered by non-disclosure agreements so we can’t name too many. Comedian and radio host Rickey Smiley is one of my favorite celeb clients to date.

Continue reading on the next page.