Meet Foxfrd, the rapping video game animator

Foxfrd’s background as a rapper is unlike any other artist’s come-up story today. Before he started his journey into music, he was the lead animator in the video game industry for years.

His latest EP Momentum is an entire world of music videos animated by himself with both of his careers colliding. Earlier this year, Foxfrd stopped by rolling out to talk about entering the rap space and being a Black face in the world of technology.

With Momentum, you’ve alluded to how the project’s music videos are connected, how there’s a character and things that you’ve been working on for two years?

I wanted to incorporate animation into it. So what I mentioned before with 10 years was just my experience of just being an animator in the game industry. So I thought, ‘Well, that’s quite a bit of time. Let me apply that to music just to make a more unique experience for listeners – that was goal one. Once the tracks got finalized, I picked up a new program and I started building this entire cinematic storyline because I noticed the mood of the entire EP was very introspective.

There were a lot of things I was struggling with emotionally.

I don’t have a significant other, and my mom passed away. So the people I would have talked to let the emotion out, I didn’t have anymore. There was no one for me to really spend that time with, so I put it into music.

As I’m listening back to my own tracks, I saw a storyline I just dreamt of where a character that represents me [in] his first scene alone, and then kind of builds an unlikely friendship with this, siren-type creature.

