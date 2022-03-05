Mobb Deep‘s Havoc sat down with rolling out and shared some candid conversation about the evolution of music. He discussed how music has evolved over the years and what he has done to keep up with the times.

How do you feel rap from back in the day compares to the current state of rap? There’s a major, major difference. What’s your take on it?

I mean, I always knew that the day will come, that music would change for me and for everybody. That’s the nature of music and the times, you know, things change over time. And music is not excluded from that club. So, I knew that music would change. How differently it would change, no one could really tell. But my take on it is, I welcome it. Because just imagine, if the music was still the same as it was 20 years ago, we wouldn’t like it anymore. We’d be like, “What the f— is this?” So some of the music I like. Now, some of it? I don’t.

How has your style changed throughout the years? Have you changed your approach since the beginning?

You know, I would like to think that I didn’t change my approach too much. But you do have to kind of change with the time somewhat, just to kind of keep up. You know what I mean? Technology changes, so you have to switch. Different platforms and workflows, around the changing technology. Some people stick with the old technology just to keep a familiar sound and a familiar workflow. But me I kind of like integrating. So the only way that I will say that I change is maybe the technology and the equipment that I use, but my approach is still the same. I still want to make hot beats.

