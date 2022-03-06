LeBron James is angry he’s not considered great shooter (video)

The fact that LeBron James had the highest number of votes for the NBA All-Star Game, is a four-time champion, a four-time MVP and is considered one of the five best players of all time, is not enough for the superstar.

The Los Angeles Lakers icon complained on the latest episode of “Uninterrupted’s ‘The Shop'” series that folks won’t give more respect to his scoring abilities.

As it stands, James ranks third on the all-time scoring list behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Karl Malone.

“When they talk about the best scorers of all time, they never mention my name,” James stated to Donald Glover, J. Balvin, Quinta Brunson, and others in “The Shop” before bluntly expressing, “It pisses me off.”

The 37-year-old prefers to be a team player, confessing that he is not a “natural scorer.”

“I love getting my guys involved. I’ve always been that way,” he shared.

There has been speculation that King James would hang up his sneakers at the end of his 20th season next year. But James has made it clear that he intends to play his last year with his first-born, Bronny, before he quits for good.