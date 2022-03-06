Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan to produce ‘I Am Legend’ sequel

Will Smith’s worldwide smash hit I am Legend, which centered on a man-made virus that wiped out humanity and produced cannibalistic zombies, is going to storm theaters again.

This time, Smith will collaborate with fellow Hollywood heavyweight Michael B. Jordan to produce the sequel to the post-apocalyptic horror film, though details are scarce at the moment, according to Buzzfeed.

Smith made the announcement on an Instagram page and included Jordan, sparking excitement among their vast fanbase.

The sequel, just like the original, will be based on the 1954 horror book of the same name by Richard Matheson. In the 2007 film, Smith portrayed Dr. Robert Neville who tried to produce a cure for the virus that created veritable mindless monsters. It went on to haul in nearly $600 million worldwide.

The film became popular again in 2020 during the apex of the novel coronavirus that grounded world commerce to a complete halt and turned normally thriving downtowns into desolate city centers.

The issue is how to bring Neville back to life. In the original film, Neville sacrificed his life to ensure that the two companions who were with him would be able to escape to freedom and get the cure to a tiny enclave of survivors. But producers of I am Legend made created an alternate ending to the original film where Neville survives.

It remains to be seen what the filmmakers decide. The good news is that the acclaimed screenwriter from the original movie, Oscar-winner Akiva Goldsman, has signed on to pen the sequel.