WNBA’s Brittney Griner arrested in Russia

WNBA champion Brittney Griner has been arrested and detained in Russia for allegedly carrying contraband into the country that could get her a decade in their prison.

According to the Russian news agency TASS reported, an American woman was traveling from New York into the country when Russian customs detected a substance that is deemed illegal, CNN reports.

“As a U.S. citizen was passing through the green channel at Sheremetyevo Airport upon arriving from New York, a working dog from the Sheremetyevo Customs canine department detected the possible presence of narcotic substances in the accompanying luggage,” the statement read.

“The customs inspection of the hand luggage being carried by the U.S. citizen confirmed the presence of vapes with specifically smelling liquid, and an expert determined that the liquid was cannabis oil (hash oil), which is a narcotic substance,'” the customs service said in the statement, according to CNN.

A criminal case has been opened against the 31-year-old Griner, who holds a 2014 WNBA championship title alongside Diana Taurasi, and is a seven-time All-Star and an Olympic gold winner.

The U.S. Department of State has confirmed that Griner has been detained indefinitely and that she faces up to 10 years in prison if she is convicted in a Russian court.

“We are aware of reports of a U.S.citizen arrested in Moscow. Whenever a U.S. citizen is arrested overseas, we stand ready to provide all appropriate consular services,” the DOS statement reads.

As with most WNBA players, Griner plays overseas during the offseason. She is currently playing for the Russian team, UMMC Ekaterinburg, which is why she was returning to Russia. Griner has played with the team since 2015 during the WNBA offseason.