Bill Cosby claims another major legal victory

Fallen funnyman Bill Cosby is exclaiming victory after the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the decision to vacate his conviction and set him free from prison in the summer of 2021.

On Monday, March 7, 2022, the highest court in the land decided not to review the decision delivered by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court in June 2021, which reversed Cosby’s conviction on sexual assault. He was released the same day last year, and now Cosby can no longer be tried on these charges.

Cosby’s longtime spokesperson, Andrew Wyatt, summarily denounced the original conviction in 2018 that sent Cosby to prison for a three to 10-year sentence for an aggravated indecent assault conviction. This came after he was found guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his Philadelphia-area estate in 2004.

Wyatt called it “a reprehensible bait and switch” and reportedly referred to Cosby as a victim.

“This is truly a victory for Mr. Cosby, but it shows that cheating will never get you far in life, and the corruption that lies within Montgomery County District’s Attorney Office has been brought to the center stage of the world,” Wyatt said Monday, according to CNN.

Both supreme courts essentially agreed that Cosby should never have faced prosecution in the first place because the comedian had entered an agreement with the district attorney in Pennsylvania.

This decision doesn’t end Cosby’s legal issues entirely, however. Another of the dozens of Cosby’s accusers, Lilli Bernard, is seeking $225 million in a civil lawsuit. Bernard claims that Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted her at an Atlantic City, New Jersey, hotel in 1990.

Cosby categorically denies these charges.