Man kills 3 over social media post; what set him off

A New Jersey man was convicted on March 5, 2022, of killing two children and a college student after he broke into the home in November 2016 and tortured six victims because of a Facebook post.

Jeremy Arrington was found guilty of three counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder, burglary, criminal restraint and weapons charges.

Arrington stabbed 8-year-old and 11-year old Al-Jahon Whitehurst to death and shot and killed 23-year old Syasia McBorroughs. The children’s mother and 13-year old twins were also stabbed but they survived. One of the twins was able to escape and call 911 from a closet.

The reason for Arrington’s actions was that he saw one of the victims shared a police report on Facebook identifying him as a suspect in a previous shooting and sexual assault.

Arrington was gone by the time the cops arrived at the scene but was later arrested following a standoff at another home in Newark, New Jersey.

He faces multiple life sentences when he returns to court in April 2022.