Deion Sanders had toes amputated

It has been a very somber month for the normally flamboyant and irrepressible Deion Sanders.

The NFL Hall of Famer, who is considered the greatest cornerback of all time, announced to his two million Instagram fans that he had to have his toes amputated.

Sanders, 54, made the grim news on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, as he previews the next episode of his “Coach Prime” documentary with Barstool Sports and SMAC Productions on his social media page.

The current head coach of the Jackson State Tigers revealed the big toe and the second toe on his left foot had to be surgically removed several weeks ago. His foot never recovered from surgery in the fall of 2020 and he had been relegated to wheelchairs, scooters and crutches.

While showing the mangled foot in the video teaser, Sanders said in the captions that “I endured a lot while I was in the hospital during our historic season but I am so thankful for GOD being there to help pull me through.”

The digits on his left foot had to be removed despite eight surgeries. Sanders said he will reveal more about the surgeries and the complications that he went through in the new “Coach Prime” episode on Barstool’s YouTube platform at 5 p.m. EST.