Russell Wilson traded to Denver Broncos

NFL superstar quarterback Russell Wilson and Ciara will be taking their glam show to the Rocky Mountains.

The Seattle Seahawks traded Wilson to the Denver Broncos in a blockbuster deal on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, after a few years of reported discontent between Wilson and his head coach Pete Carroll as well as the front office.

In exchange for Wilson becoming the signal-caller for the Broncos, Denver is reportedly shipping off multiple players and draft picks, according to ESPN.

This shocking deal is still fluid as the details are still being worked out and Wilson has not yet completed the paperwork on waiving his trade clause.

Excitement has been sparked in Denver as the Mile High city is acquiring an elite NFL QB who has two Super Bowl appearances and one championship win on his resume.

It remains to be seen how this impacts Wilson’s super-glam wife, Ciara, regarding her music and acting careers and their children.