Zoe Kravitz was told she was too ‘urban’ to be in previous ‘Batman’ movie

Talk about poetic justice. Today, actress Zoë Kravitz is swimming in money and accolades after The Batman movie demolished the competition over the weekend.

The daughter of Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz played Catwoman in the latest edition of Batman that rocketed to $120 million domestically and $240 million worldwide, the second-greatest debut in the pandemic era behind Spiderman: No Way Home.

It seems like another lifetime when Kravitz, 33, was not even given the opportunity to audition for a role in Christopher Nolan’s critically-acclaimed Dark Knight trilogy.

Kravitz was told she looked too “urban” for the film 10 years ago.

“I don’t know if it came directly from Chris Nolan. I think it was probably a casting director of some kind or a casting director’s assistant.” Kravtiz explained to The Guardian.

“Being a woman of color and being an actor and being told at that time that I wasn’t able to read because of the color of my skin, and the word urban being thrown around like that, that was what was really hard about that moment.”

Kravtiz didn’t realize how much it negatively impacted her until later. “Even though it’s sometimes hard to see that in the moment, usually a few years later, you’re like, ‘Okay, this is why this didn’t happen.’”

The actress says that when she won the Catwoman role opposite Robert Pattinson of Twilight fame, her friends and fans rejoiced.

“My phone was blowing up more than any birthday I’ve ever had.”