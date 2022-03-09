Dallas man charged with killing 18 elderly women over 2-year span speaks out

Billy Chemirmir was charged with killing 18 elderly women in the Dallas area over a two-year span, and he finally had the chance to speak out about the case.

In an interview posted on March 6 by The Dallas Morning News, Chemirmir guarantees that he will beat the allegations against him.

“I’m 100% sure I will not go to prison,” Chemirmir said in the interview. “I want you to write this down because we’re going to talk about it again. I will not go to prison.”

Chemirmir was arrested in March 2018 after a 91-year-old woman reported a man had attacked her as she was trying to enter her apartment in an independent living community. Chemirmir was found in his apartment nearby holding jewelry and cash.

It was a jewelry box that Chemirmir had just thrown away that police said led them to the home of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris, who was found dead in her bedroom with lipstick smeared on her pillow.

Police alleged that Chemirmir used to stalk luxury senior living communities in the Dallas area, posing as a worker to get into the apartments of elderly women before smothering them with a pillow and stealing valuable items from their home between 2016 and 2018.

“I am not a killer,” Chemirmir said. “I’m not at all what they’re saying I am. I am a very innocent person. I was not brought [up] that way. I was brought [up] in a good family. I didn’t have any problems all my life.”

Chemirmir said he has family members who operate other senior living homes, and no suspicious deaths have been reported.

“If I was a killer, I could’ve killed all those ladies. Nobody has been killed there.”