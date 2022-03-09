Meet interior stylist and designer ‘Everything Eryn’ at Design and Dialogue, Thursday, March 10 @7pm ET

Rolling out is proud to partner with Lowes for Design & Dialogue: Designing an Inspirational Workspace lab session on Thursday, March 10, at 7pm ET via HOPIN. We have selected the incomparable and amazing influencer EverythingEryn who is a gifted interior stylist and content creator. During this session, we will celebrate this outstanding Sister with Superpowers while she showcases her design talents with our exclusive, invite-only audience.

This Design & Dialogue lab session will focus on the challenge of designing an inspirational workspace and share some practical steps on how you can do the same.

By leveraging assets, design elements and products available at Lowe’s, Eryn will take us on a journey of how she used her skilled perspective to refresh and redesign an inspirational workspace. She will:

showcase before and after pics,

disclose insightful tips to help you tap into your inner creative self and

demonstrate the design elements that lend texture, emotion and ambiance to rooms and spaces; thereby helping you to create your own blissful and inspirational workspace.

Design & Dialogue is an interactive experience, so please chat with us, ask questions, and share about the experience socially. Remember to tag us. #LowesxRollingout #RIDECon2022 @loweshomeimprovement @rollingout

For more information visit www.tinyurl.com/rolowesdd2