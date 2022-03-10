Kim Kardashian’s advice to less fortunate women incites intense backlash

Kim Kardashian, the reality star queen who owes her fame to a porn tape with Ray J, is being buried under an avalanche of fan outrage after she obscenely told them to get off their backsides and work to achieve the Kardashians’ levels of success.

Long before her current incarnation of fame, Kardashian was born into affluence and grew up along the meticulously manicured streets of West Los Angeles. Her father, Robert Kardashian Sr., was a renowned lawyer who is most famous as the friend of O.J. Simpson up until the “Trial of the Century.”

Kardashian and her sister Kourtney were asked by Variety what career advice they’d give to women who wanted to be like them. The most famous of the Kardashian-Jenner clan decided to wax poetic about what women should be doing.

“I have the best advice for women in business,” Kim K said. “Get your f–ing a– up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days. You have to surround yourself with people that want to work. Have a good work environment where everyone loves what they do, because you have one life. No toxic work environments.”

What’s most hilarious to some fans is that sister Kourtney K shared Kim K’s sentiments despite spending the last seasons of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” bellyaching about how she did not want to work.

One Twitter user made note that Kim K was on her back when her fame was literally launched into orbit.

Another was bemused that Kim K would berate less wealthy women on International Women’s Day.

And the Kim K slander went on unabated, with some Twitter users spitting back the obscenities that she fed them.

Former employee Jessica DeFino took to Twitter to detail her experience working with the Kardashian family.

“I was an editor on the Kardashian apps in 2015 in LA,” she said on Twitter, “[I] worked days night & weekends, could only afford groceries from the 99 Cents Only Store, called out ‘sick’ more than once bc I couldn’t put gas in my car to get to the office,” DeFino continued. She added that she was “reprimanded for freelancing on the side.”

Within hours of posting, DeFino’s tweet got more than 33,000 retweets and over 228,000 likes.