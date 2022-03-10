Nick Cannon’s daytime talk show canceled

Multi-hyphenate entertainer Nick Cannon has become nationally renowned for hosting multiple radio, TV and movie projects simultaneously.

Well, he has just been unburdened by one major entertainment enterprise.

Cannon’s eponymous daytime talk show, which was on life support from the time it was debuted six months ago, has been cancelled, the NY Post‘s Page Six reports. It also stated that many of the production staff were already looking for new work due to the dark cloud of poor ratings hovering over the set.

Because Cannon host of his own morning radio show, podcast, “The Masked Singer” and MTV’s franchise show “Wild ‘N Out,” show producers believed that he would be able to transfer that popularity on the daytime circuit.

Fox’s “The Masked Singer,” for example, became the No. 1 new show, drawing “more than 17 million … viewers in its record-breaking 2018 debut,” according to Deadline.

Furthermore, executives believed that since he also successfully filled in for Wendy Williams when she was on indefinite leave due to illnesses, that the transition to his own show would be seamless.

But the ratings were dismal from the outset. He had just 400,000 daily viewers in the first week of his shows, whereas Williams boasted at least 200,000 more viewers per day.

The show was also marred by Cannon’s virulent anti-Semitic comments he made with Public Enemy’s former member Professor Griff on his podcast. He was briefly fired by CBS, which owns the MTV show “Wild ‘N Out,” but he was eventually rehired after showing contrition.

There is talk that Academy Award-winning actress Jennifer Hudson, who won her Oscar for Dreamgirls, is being prepped for her own talk show to replace Cannon.