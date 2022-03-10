Tiger Woods gets emotional during Hall of Fame speech

On March 9, Tiger Woods was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame. After all the accolades that Woods had achieved throughout his career, it was a no-brainer that this day would soon come.

He was introduced by his 14-year-old daughter, Sam Woods, and he was visibly emotional during that special moment.

When it was time for Woods to speak, he didn’t talk about his accomplishments or accolades, he discussed his upbringing and what he had to do to get to this moment. One of the people he gave credit to was his father.

“One of the things dad instilled in me … is that you had to be twice as good to be given half a chance,” Woods said during his speech.

He also touched on the sacrifices both his father and mother had to make for him to be able to play. He pointed out that they took out a second mortgage on their home so he could play the junior circuit in California.

“They instilled in me this work ethic to fight for what I believe in, to chase after my dreams, [to understand that] nothing is going to be given to you [and that] everything has to be earned,” Woods said as he got emotional.

“If you don’t go out there and put in the work, if you don’t go out there and put in the effort, one — you’re not going to get the results, and two, you don’t deserve them. That defined my upbringing, that defined my career,” he said.