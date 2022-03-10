Young Thug tells fans when he plans to retire

Nothing lasts forever.

Young Thug and Gunna sat down with Billboard on March 9 as they discussed their career and everything else under the sun.

During the interview, Thug took a moment to get deep and talk about when he plans to retire from rapping and how he’ll begin to focus on other things down the line.

“I just don’t want to be a certain age and still rapping,” Thug said. “I’d rather start doing a different thing. It ain’t even about nobody else, it’s just about me and my integrity and how I want to be looked at. Why would I be 45 or 50 years old trying to record albums? When I’m 50 years old, I know 80% of the world is motherf—— 15 to 24. What the f— am I trying to make an album at 50 for?”

There are some rappers out there in their 50s, but Thug doesn’t want to be one of them. Though he plans on stopping one day, he still left the door open to recording for major fashion brands.

“I’ll sell a song to Chanel when I’m 45 or 50,” Thug said. “I’ll send three or four songs to Balmain. As far as trying to rap, f— no, I ain’t doing it. It’s not [that I have] a problem with it, it’s a problem with me doing it. I don’t want to do it at that point.”

Thug mentioned that he’ll have more important things to worry about when he gets up in age.

“I got other business and other s— to be doing. I got kids that gonna need more attention from me in 10 years.”