Accountant LaTanya Cooper is mentoring young women through her nonprofit

LaTanya Cooper is an entrepreneur who balances her time between her bookkeeping business and non-profit organization. Cooper spoke with rolling out about her passion for accounting, giving back through mentorship, and her ability to pivot in the face of a challenge.

What is your profession, what are your responsibilities and why did you select your career?

I am an enrolled agent and accountant. As the owner of Truth Bookkeeping and Tax Services LLC, my responsibilities include assisting individuals and entities with their tax and accounting needs to remain fiscally compliant with federal, state and local regulations. I work with many industries, but my niche is nonprofits and churches. I am also the executive director and founder of Ada’s Place, a nonprofit organization that provides resources, training and support to single mothers who are going through challenging transitional seasons.

I knew I wanted to work in the accounting field at 15. Mr. Richard Booth was my accounting teacher during my sophomore year, and I was intrigued from day one. There are many facets of this industry, and it is forever evolving; therefore, I am forever being challenged to better myself for my clients. I believe that is why 42 years later, I still love this profession!

As a Black woman, what do you consider your superpower to be?

I believe that at this stage of my life, my main superpower is the ability to pivot. I have the keen ability to swiftly pivot when the need arises. I can develop a plan and successfully complete the assignment even in adverse conditions.

What thoughtful or encouraging piece of advice would you give to your younger self?

I would encourage her not to be afraid to fail. Lisa Nichols said it best, “In the pursuit of not failing, you’ll never fly,” so take chances. If they don’t work, so what! Adjust your crown, dust yourself off, and keep moving.

Why is it important for more experienced Black women to reach back and help younger women of color?

As far as we have come, we still have a long way to go. The proverbial glass ceiling still exists, and I believe that we have a responsibility to open as many doors as we can for our younger sisters. My company has partnered with Ada’s Place, and we have developed a program that matches young single mothers who are interested in the accounting and tax industry with a mentor for two years. We provide them with the equipment and training that they will need to excel in this field. At the end of the two years, they will be equipped to step into the world of entrepreneurship, or if that is not their desire, they will have a marketable skill set that will allow them a chance at building a successful career. Our younger sisters need to have touchable examples of what they can be. It is imperative that we who have some measure of success position ourselves to be that example.