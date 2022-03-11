Tory Lanez sends spicy message to Megan Thee Stallion in new song

The beef continues.

It seems like Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion will always be connected with each other due to their pending legal entanglement, and Lanez dropped a new song on March 11 called “Cap” to take potshots at her and her boyfriend.

“Ken just got them two best friends to f—, I said goals,” Lanez raps.

Many are assuming that this line is about Megan and her ex-best friend Kelsey Nicole, who Lanez has mentioned that he was involved with.

As the song continues, he takes shots at Pardison Fontaine, but never mentioned the artist by name. Lanez and Fontaine have gone back and forth on Twitter numerous times.

Lanez raps: “He a bird he probably in the X4, plus the only party we know is next door. You know these n—– talking, know these p—- boys a joke. You got a Goyard on your birthday because that n—- broke. The casa, the miso, that s— right where I’m at. He would say something back but he need Cardi B for that.”

Before the song was released, Lanez tweeted that he was not dissing Cardi B or Offset.

Before my new song #CAP even drops TONIGHT … there’s one thing in the song I don’t want no one getting confused … I am not dissing @OffsetYRN or @iamcardib That’s family 🔥🥷🍾☔️❤️ — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) March 10, 2022

Will Megan respond to the diss?