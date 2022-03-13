Cancer survivor Shawn Brown’s business reopens and thrives through pandemic

Cheesecaked owner Shawn Brown is a victim of a horrific drunk driving accident that casued massive head and body injuries to her and killed her ten-week old son, Jakori. Brown, also a breast cancer survivor has had her culinary talent showcased on “Good Morning America” and the Food Network.

Recently, Brown spoke with rolling out about her career and what she’s learned in life.

At what point in your culinary journey did you realize cheesecake was your specialty?

Cheesecake has always been my favorite dessert. It comes in so many different flavors and ensembles. It really allows you to be your creative best.

How have you flipped your tragedy of being a victim in a drunk driving incident into your business?

Throughout my recovery, I found myself baking. It allowed me to go into a zone where I didn’t have to think about my current situation and the loss of my son. It brought me so much joy to bring other people joy.

When did you reopen, and how did it feel that first day back?

We officially reopened on November 13, and I was overjoyed. I just keep thanking God [because] He saved me and blessed me to be able to reopen. Also, having the support of the community was the best feeling. To have the community cheering for me was the push I needed.

What keeps you going?

I have the best job in the world. My job is to bring joy to people, if only for a few minutes — allowing them to close their eyes and live in the moment of utter Bliss. Who wouldn’t want to do that every day? When I see people’s faces light up with excitement when we bring them their treat, it warms my soul.

To anyone reading this on the verge of giving up, what would your message be to them?

Here is the thing — life is hard. There is no way around it, but the thing is, it’s a journey. It has peaks and valleys and it’s in those times there is a lesson God is trying to teach you. During tough times, pray that God shows you the lesson so that you can learn from it and share with someone how you got through it. Trust me, they are watching.

Going through cancer was tough and most times I was alone due to COVID — but it was during that time while being bald, losing both of my breasts and having to close my business, that I knew I was going to get through this. I knew God was going to use me in some way, whether it be to bring more awareness to this deadly disease or simply encourage people to get genetically tested to see if they carry a gene that may bring them closer to an illness than they know.

I believe if we try to learn through the storm and envision ourselves on the other side of it, it may help us get through it with fewer bruises.