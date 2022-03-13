Jussie Smollett’s brother is furious the actor’s been put in jail psyche ward

Jussie Smollett’s older brother, Jocqui Smollett, is furious that his brother has been allegedly placed in the ward of the Cook County Jail in Chicago against his will.

The older brother took to Jussie Smollett’s Instagram page where he told his 4.4 million Instagram followers that he is angry about the jail officials’ decision.

“So Jussie is currently in a psyche ward at the Cook County Jail. What’s very concerning is that there was a note attached to his paperwork today saying that he’s at risk of self-harm. I want to make it clear that he is in no way, shape, or form at risk of self-harm,” Jocqui Smollett said in the IG video on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

Jussie’s brother added that “this is not right. This is a complete lack of justice. So please, make sure you all spreading facts. We really need our people to support us.”

Jussie Smollett, who soared to international fame portraying the heir apparent of the Lyons family musical dynasty in “Empire,” played the race card after he was sentenced to 150 days in the Cook County Jail. He said the overarching reason for being handed a jail sentence for a low-level felony is the color of his skin.

Smollett’s younger sister, Jurnee Smollett, who is the most successful of the Smollett acting clan with films and shows such as Eve’s Bayou and Tyler Perry’s Temptation to her credit, also publicized support for Jussie Smollett. She took to her IG page where she told her 1.5 million followers that Blacks are incarcerated at five times the rate of their Caucasian counterparts.

“Jussie is innocent. You don’t have to believe in his innocence to believe he should be free,” she said in the caption to a post that was all black with the hashtag, #FREEJUSSIE.”