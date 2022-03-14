Poet Amanda Gorman for president; inspiring Black children on ‘Sesame Street’

On March 14, Sesame Workshop launched their next phase of the ongoing Coming Together initiative, a “Word of the Day” video series that harnesses the power of language to nurture children’s positive and healthy senses of self.

Today starts with poet Amanda Gorman, who introduces the word “Upstander.” The guests on the show will include Samuel L. Jackson, Gabrielle Union, Brett Goldstein, Anna Cathcart, Zazie Beetz, Ava DuVernay and First Lady Jill Biden. The videos will roll out simultaneously on “Sesame Street’s” YouTube channel and across Cartoon Network and Cartoonito’s social channels.

“Sesame Street is such a beloved institution and source of joy and understanding for children; when I was little it was absolutely one of my favorite shows,” said Gorman of her visit to the esteemed children’s series. “It was the honor of a lifetime to visit Sesame Street in person!”

“It’s incredibly important that we are constantly providing the resources for our children that reinforce messages of love and unity, and now more than ever, inclusivity and resilience,” said Dennis Williams, Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Corporate Social Responsibility, WarnerMedia. “Working with these respected talent and educators that our youth audiences trust and find engaging, we couldn’t be prouder to be an ongoing partner in this wonderful collaboration with Sesame Workshop.”

The “Word of the Day” videos join a host of other Coming Together content that celebrates uplifting themes of racial, ethnic and cultural identities appropriately. Other videos will include original songs, interviews and inspiring messages for children and caregivers from the popular “Sesame Street” muppets.