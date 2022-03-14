Will Smith’s confusing response to infidelity rumors

Will Smith is giving the world details about his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith.

On March 13, Smith was on “CBS Sunday Morning” with Gayle King, and opened up about the rumors surrounding his relationship.

“I have decided that chatter about my life can be of a benefit to people,” Smith said. “Chatter is the first stage to having a real conversation and to be able to truly explore if some of the things in your heart are loving or poisonous.”

Will Smith says him and wife Jada have NEVER cheated on each other. Chile, the sky must be neon green today cause Ikyfl pic.twitter.com/kxw4ME4GlY — IG: @Milagro_Gramz (@MilagroGramz__) March 13, 2022

The chatter that Smith may be referring to is the “Red Table Talk,” where it was speculated that Jada had an extramarital affair or an “entanglement,” as she described it.

“There’s never been infidelity in our marriage,” Will continued. “Jada and I talk about everything, and we have never surprised one another with anything ever.”

This leaves people with many questions about Will and Jada’s relationship, but it looks like only the two of them will ever know the truth.