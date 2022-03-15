Lil Nas X to make a grand reentrance

Scores of fans have been clamoring for information on Lil Nas X’s whereabouts and mental wellbeing since he took a sudden sabbatical from public life in December 2021.

The guessing game has come to as abrupt an ending as was his moratorium from the spotlight. The 22-year-old “Old Town Road” emcee will make his grand entrance at pop music’s most prestigious program, the 2022 Grammy Awards, on April 3.

The Grammy’s will be telecast for the first time from the MGM Grand Resort & Casino in Las Vegas and will be hosted by Comedy Central star Trevor Noah for the second consecutive year.

Nas fans worried themselves when the “Montero” rapper dropped off the radar immediately after announcing he had contracted the novel coronavirus on Dec. 6, 2021. He has not been heard or seen since, and his 12.2 million-strong Instagram page has remained mostly vacant.

According to Vulture, Nas is expected to join Jack Harlow to perform “Industry Baby,” a runaway No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 and a Grammy nominee for best melodic rap performance. The publication also speculated that Nas could also perform “Montero (Call Me by Your Name),” which was also a No. 1 hit on the Hot 100.

The Atlanta-based Nas will have to come some to outdo his 2020 Grammy stage debut where he performed the record-setting “Old Town Road” with Billy Ray Cyrus that was nominated for Record of the Year.

“Montero,” which is an ode to his birth name of Montero Lamar Hill, garnered a nomination in the same category this year.

The Recording Academy also revealed that Nas is one of the many performers set to take the stage and will include Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile and Billie Eilish.