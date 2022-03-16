Kevin Hart sent touching message to Traci Braxton just before her death

Traci Braxton lost a year-long battle with oesophageal cancer at the age of 50 on March 12 and her older sister Toni has revealed Kevin Hart made contact with Traci just before she died when he learned she was a fan.

In the video posted by Toni to Instagram, Hart said: “I just wanna take the time to give that love back and tell you that you are loved in return for the love that you have given. I wanna tell you that my prayers are with you, I wanna tell you to be strong, I wanna tell you to stay positive.”

Hart star went on to tell Traci — who was known for her appearances on the reality show “Braxton Family Values” alongside her famous family — urged the tragic singer to remember how “amazing” her family are and that she had made his “heart smile.”

He added: “And I wanna tell you that you have an amazing family and support system around you that are doing their best to try to just keep you positive, uplift you in every way possible I hope this video does that in some type of way. Most importantly, my heart is smiling because of you. Thank you so much.”

News of the video comes less than a week after it was announced that Traci had lost her battle with the disease, after keeping it private for a year.

Alongside the post, soul singer Toni — who is known for hits such as “Un-Break My Heart” and “Long as I Live” — gave her thanks to Traci’s “favorite” comedian.

She wrote: “A lot of people didn’t know about Traci’s (@therealtracibraxton) illness b/c she preferred to keep it private, however special thanks to @kevinhart4real for taking the time to send her love and well wishes… you were her favorite. We really appreciate you.”