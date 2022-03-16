Search
START TYPING AND PRESS ENTER TO SEARCH

Sailor goes into combat mode after finding wife in lover’s arms

By Malik Brown | Mar 16, 2022
crime scene tape

Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / Bjoern Wylezich

A U.S. Navy sailor is being accused of gunning down his wife’s lover after catching them having sex in their Virginia home.


Tyler Lamar Jenkins was charged with second-degree murder after the shooting on March 11, 2022. Timothy  Talley III was killed, and police say he died at the scene. Jenkins was then arrested without incident.

The wife told police that she “feared for her life” when Jenkins came into the bedroom while she was “engaged in a sexual act” with her lover and shot him.


Jenkins told the police someone was having sex with his wife and asked them, “What am I doing wrong?” He reportedly admitted to shooting Talley. Police recovered the gun at the scene.

Jenkins had served in the Navy since 2014. He was arraigned on March 14 and is being held without bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 12.

Category:
Tags: , , , ,

rihanna cropped

Rihanna opens up about pregnancy challenges

Kevin Hart sent touching message to Traci Braxton just before her death

Why Crystal Gunn says now is the time to move the needle for Black businesses