Sailor goes into combat mode after finding wife in lover’s arms

A U.S. Navy sailor is being accused of gunning down his wife’s lover after catching them having sex in their Virginia home.

Tyler Lamar Jenkins was charged with second-degree murder after the shooting on March 11, 2022. Timothy Talley III was killed, and police say he died at the scene. Jenkins was then arrested without incident.

The wife told police that she “feared for her life” when Jenkins came into the bedroom while she was “engaged in a sexual act” with her lover and shot him.

Jenkins told the police someone was having sex with his wife and asked them, “What am I doing wrong?” He reportedly admitted to shooting Talley. Police recovered the gun at the scene.

Jenkins had served in the Navy since 2014. He was arraigned on March 14 and is being held without bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 12.