Boosie continues to show examples of bad parenting in latest IG event (video)

Boosie must be stopped.

On March 16, Boosie went live on Instagram for his “Boosie Gone Bad” event and examined the lady parts of multiple women. The worst part is that his son was there right by his side.

In the video, Boosie can be seen taking a look at the woman’s genitals with a magnifying glass. His son was also taking a peek as Boosie wanted him to take in the full experience.

“Look at the p—-, son,” Boosie said.

Many people were not fond of the event and spoke out about Boosie and his strange parenting skills on social media.

“I don’t ever wanna hear Boosie say anything about parenting ever,” a Twitter user said.

“Boosie is the same man who openly admitted to letting a grown woman give his son and nephew “oral sex” for their birthday. We should not be surprised by this, but this is weird & disgusting,” another Twitter user said.

Yes, Boosie has bragged about letting women perform oral sex on his underage son and nephews.

“I’m training these boys right,” Boosie said live on Instagram in May 2020. “Ask any of my nephews, ask any of them, ask my son. When they were 12, 13 they got head. That’s how it’s supposed to be. H— yeah, I got my f—— son’s d— sucked. You f—— right.”

Boosie has a track record of bad parenting, so it shouldn’t be a surprise when he does things like this anymore, but this is definitely not a good example to set for kids.