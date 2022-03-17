Karl-Anthony Towns taunts Russell Westbrook for shooting airball (video)

Besieged Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook is being subjected to further mental abuse as he was openly mocked by NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns after he shot an airball.

Towns, the boyfriend of socialite superstar and Instagram influencer Jordyn Woods, had a hilarious response when Westbrook attempted a 3-point shot from the baseline and it sailed over the rim.

The sequence took place during Towns’ Timberwolves shellacking of the Lakers 124-104, on Wednesday night, March 16, 2022. Towns acted like there was a strong breeze that whipped through the building that caused Westbrook’s attempt to go over the basket.

KAT's reaction to Westbrook's airball 👀 pic.twitter.com/k2j4cBiVPL — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 17, 2022

In another angle, Westbrook’s despised archrival Patrick Beverly, also of the Timberwolves, joined in on mocking Westbrook by acting like a brick was about to hit him. Westbrook has been derisively called “WestBRICK” by sports analysts and opponents in recent months.

has to be one of the more disrespectful moments ive seen in a long time, watch Pat Bev and KAT after Westbrook’s airball. pic.twitter.com/PnMU3nVd8T — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) March 17, 2022

During another key moment in the same game, Beverly trolled Westbrook again after one of his turnovers by shouting “trash” to Westbrook and holding his fingers to his nose as if the mistake had a foul odor to it.

Ain’t no way Patrick Beverley just did this to Westbrook in his face 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/YBYSK6Oe68 — The Hood Therapist (@OhhMar24) March 17, 2022

Westbrook is embroiled in what is being deemed a historical collapse for a former NBA superstar. His play has been so thoroughly horrid for the hapless Lakers that even his hometown fans in Los Angeles have been showering him with hurtful insults. Some have resorted to threatening Westbrook and his family, according to the embattled player.

Westbrook can’t even escape scathing criticisms while shooting the ball during practices, which incited further lambasting by fans, analysts and opponents alike.

Russell Westbrook is proof that practice makes perfect 😤😤😳😳… How Russ Westbrick perfected the bank shot… pic.twitter.com/wBTqUTR2K9 — Jordan Nichols (@JordanN1333272) March 14, 2022

After the game, Westbrook denied that the Towns’ and Beverly’s taunting impacted him in any way. In fact, Westbrook fired back at his Timberwolves opponents by saying “nobody over there has done anything in this league.”

“Nobody over there has done anything in this league.” Russell Westbrook on the Timberwolves' talking trash 🤭pic.twitter.com/DGdJjxvo2c — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) March 17, 2022

