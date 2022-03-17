Morehouse graduate’s play highlights microaggressions of ‘post-racial’ society

A Morehouse graduate debuted his new play Brown Boy Mad on March 11 at Fisk University in Nashville, Tennessee.

The play, described as a “choreopoem,” comes from the mind of Sekou Writes, the longtime New York City resident who has found himself in the South throughout the pandemic. Longtime actress and Fisk professor Persephone Felder-Fentress directed the play.

The production uses song, poetry, film and the student actors’ personal perspectives of racism to show some of the microaggression directed toward Black people in a “post-racial” society. The microaggressions stoke frustrations that many Black men are far too familiar with.

Admission was free, with donations going back to the Fisk University student actors.

“I’m amazed at how much the play has evolved,” Writes said. “It’s so much bigger — and better — than I ever imagined.”

The play was Write’s first production, as he’s been an award-winning blogger, journalist, author and jewelry designer as well. A 2020 virtual performance of the play is available to watch on YouTube.