Natalie Wilson’s ‘Black and Missing’ HBO special says that 40% of all missing people are Black

Natalie and Derrica Wilson, co-founders of the 14-year running Black and Missing Foundation are the sisters-in-law behind HBO’s Black and Missing. The show dives into the racial disparity of missing persons of color and the lack of law enforcement work to find them. These missing persons are pushed to the back while White missing persons become mainstream media headlines.

Why do you know that this is your purpose from God?

The Black and missing foundation started around an issue. Most people don’t know that 40% of all persons missing are of color, it’s eye opening and disheartening. How could we not use our professions? I’m in media and public relations (PR), Derrica is in law enforcement. Those are the two profession experiences needed to bring awareness to this issue, and to help these families. So, how could we be selfish not using our own resources?

I’ve been in PR for close to 15 years and I’ve been able to get families on talk shows and local community shows, just helping them bring awareness to their missing loved ones. The unknown is the most difficult parts for family. They don’t know where their missing loved one is. News and media coverage is so vital, because it alerts the community that someone is missing, and we can all spring into action and be vigilant and look for them. There’s also a trickle down effect, where it puts pressure on law enforcement to add resources to the case.

Continue reading on the next page.