Rapper says Jussie Smollett deserves jail like women who fake rape (video)

Rapper Freddie Gibbs definitely supports the judge throwing Jussie Smollett in jail after he was convicted of concocting a fake beatdown in January 2019.

Gibbs was tracked down by a TMZ paparazzi who asked him if it was fair that Smollett got a longer jail stint than some of the people who participated in the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

“I think the Capitol rioters should go to jail and Jussie Smollett should go to jail, too, man. Free Jussie Smollet in about three years,” Gibbs said.

“Capitol rioters, f—y’all n—as. Jussie Smollett, f—you too, go to jail. … He did that bulls—, he should go to jail — just like b—-es that fake rape should go to jail, he fake a hate crime, he should go to jail. F— Jussie Smollett,” he added.

Gibbs seemed particularly impassioned about this issue. It is probably because he was accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in Austria in 2016, according to Complex magazine. Gibbs maintained his innocence and he was eventually exonerated of the alleged crime.

Obviously, Gibbs will never forget the potential perils of being charged and jailed for a serious crime in a foreign country. This is why he had little sympathy for someone faking a serious situation.

Smollett, 39, was found guilty on five out of six felony charges of disorderly conduct and was sentenced to 150 days in jail, 30 months of probation, $120K in restitution to the city of Chicago, and a $25K fine.

Smollett successfully petitioned the court on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, to be freed from jail pending his appeal. No word yet on when the appeals process will be complete.