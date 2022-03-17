Trevor Noah hits back after Kanye racially abuses him

Trevor Noah called Kanye West “stupid” for racially abusing him. ‘The Daily Show’ host reminded the 44-year-old rapper that “the biggest trick racists ever played was stripping each other of our blackness when we disagreed” in a lengthy Instagram comment after Ye was suspended from the social media platform on Wednesday after violating it terms and conditions for harassing Trevor and Pete Davidson.

The 38-year-old comedian wrote underneath the post Ye insulted him on: “Oh and as for K**n…clearly some people graduate but we still stupid.” He added: “Don’t ever forget, the biggest trick racists ever played on black people was teaching us to strip each other of our blackness whenever we disagree. Tricking us into dividing ourselves up into splinters so that we would never unite into a powerful rod.” The comic lamented how it broke his “heart” to see Kanye this way as he gushed about the “impact” the ‘Jesus Walks’ rapper had left on him. Trevor said: “It breaks my heart to see you like this. There are few artists who have had more of an impact on me than you Ye. You took samples and turned them into symphonies. You took your pain and through the wire turned it into performance perfection. I thought differently about how I spend my money because of you.” He continued: “You’re an indelible part of my life Ye. Which is why it breaks my heart to see you like this. I don’t care if you support Trump and I don’t care if you roast Pete. I do however care when I see you on a path that’s dangerously close to peril and pain.”

Kanye made his comments after Trevor made comments on his Comedy Central topical show about what he was doing to Kim. Trevor said: “You may not feel sorry for Kim because she’s rich and famous, because of the way she dresses, because she appropriates black culture, because she tells women they’re lazy, broke the internet and then didn’t put it back together, whatever, you hate her, but what she’s going through is terrifying to watch, and it shines a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave.”

He evoked his own childhood memories of growing up watching his mother Patricia be a victim to an abusive partner, speaking of “a world where women are questioned for what is happening to them as opposed to people questioning what is happening to them”.