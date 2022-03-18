Young Thug’s child’s mom shot at bowling alley

According to WSB-TV, LaKevia Jackson, the mother of one of Young Thug’s children was shot and killed at a bowling alley on March 17.

Jackson was in attendance at a friend’s birthday party when a fight broke out over a bowling ball. 20 minutes after the fight, a suspect waited out in the parking lot and shot and killed Jackson.

Police say they were called to the Metro Fun Center in southwest Atlanta, an entertainment venue that includes a skating rink, bowling alley and more activities just before 11 p.m.

I just spoke to LaKevia Jackson's mom.She says LaKevia went to her best friends birthday @ bowlingalley,a fight over the bowling ball happened then the suspect waited 20 mins in the parking lot for LaKevia before he shot her while she was leaving.Her mom gave me this pic. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/eycEb1lhOe — Tori Cooper (@toricoooper) March 18, 2022

“This is truly an atrocity. A young woman has lost her life tonight as a result of an argument over a bowling ball,” APD Homicide Commander Lt. Ralph Woolfolk said to WSB-TV. “We will find the person who’s responsible. You know who you are. Go ahead and turn yourself in. We assure you that we will bring you into custody.”