Young Thug’s child’s mom shot at bowling alley

By Malik Brown | Mar 18, 2022

Young Thug (Photo credit: Bang Media)
Young Thug (Jeffery Lamar Williams) is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer. Known for his eccentric vocal style and fashion. Young Thug initially released a series of independent mixtapes beginning in 2018. Young Thug was awarded the Grammy Award for Song of the Year at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards for his songwriting contributions to “This Is America”.

According to WSB-TV, LaKevia Jackson, the mother of one of Young Thug’s children was shot and killed at a bowling alley on March 17.


Jackson was in attendance at a friend’s birthday party when a fight broke out over a bowling ball. 20 minutes after the fight, a suspect waited out in the parking lot and shot and killed Jackson.

Police say they were called to the Metro Fun Center in southwest Atlanta, an entertainment venue that includes a skating rink, bowling alley and more activities just before 11 p.m.


“This is truly an atrocity. A young woman has lost her life tonight as a result of an argument over a bowling ball,” APD Homicide Commander Lt. Ralph Woolfolk said to WSB-TV. “We will find the person who’s responsible. You know who you are. Go ahead and turn yourself in. We assure you that we will bring you into custody.”

 

 

