How Deshaun Watson made NFL history after finally being traded

In a shocking move for NFL fans and followers, Deshaun Watson finally got traded on March 18, but not to the Atlanta Falcons or New Orleans Saints as previously reported. The perennial Pro Bowl quarterback has waived his no-trade clause to go to the Cleveland Browns, according to reports.

The trade is a historic one, and not just because one of the league’s brightest stars will play in a new city next season, but because of Watson’s restructured deal with the Browns. Multiple reports have come out that Watson’s contract includes $230 million guaranteed for five years, the most guaranteed money an NFL player has ever seen in a contract. The second-highest is Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is guaranteed $150.7 million in his deal.

Watson’s agent is David Mulugheta, a Black man whose commissions totaled over $46 million in 2020, according to Forbes.

The Browns finished this past season 12-6 with a trip to the divisional playoff round. Last season’s starting quarterback Baker Mayfield publicly shared he wished to stay with the franchise amid speculation of Watson’s impending arrival, but reports came out the team wanted an “adult” to lead the group.

Watson missed the entire 2021 season after 22 women accused him of sexual assault and inappropriate behavior during massage sessions. All 22 pending criminal charges have been dismissed against the star quarterback. The allegations came shortly after Watson demanded a trade from the Houston Texans.

Although a date hasn’t been solidified yet, the Texans are scheduled to host the Cleveland Browns in the 2022 season.