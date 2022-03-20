Netflix Book Club March pick: ‘The Viscount Who Loved Me’

Each month, “Orange is the New Black”s, Uzo Aduba, hosts the Netflix Book Club. This new social series combines literature and entertainment by inviting you to ‘Read. Watch. Then let’s talk’ about the latest book-to-screen adaptations. Partnered with Starbucks, Aduba will invite the stars and storytellers for coffee and deep dive into the journey behind the stories on-page and on-screen. This month’s pick is Julia Quinn’s New York Times-bestselling novel The Viscount Who Loved Me, the inspiration behind season two of “Bridgerton”.

“Bridgerton” takes place in 19th century London and provides a feminist take on social mores while exploring race, marriage, and class. Produced by Shonda Rhimes, season one was an instant Netflix sensation watched by over 80 million households around the world, becoming the second most-watched show on Netflix. Returning for season two are Phoebe Dynevor, Adjoa Andoh, Claudia Jessie, Ruth Gemmel, and Luke Thompson. Netflix’s “Sex Education” Simone Ashley will join the crew as the female lead Kate, Anthony Bridgerton’s love interest. Shelly Conn, Charitha Chandran, Calam Lynch, and Rupert Young will also be joining this season’s cast. Unfortunately, the deeply admired Regé-Jean Page, who played Simon Basset will not be returning to the show. The long-awaited season two will be available this Friday, March 25.

