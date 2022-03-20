YA romance sextet return for ‘Blackout’ sequel: ‘Whiteout’

The bestselling young adult sextet Dhonielle Clayton, Tiffany D. Jackson, Nic Stone, Angie Thomas, Ashley Woodfolk, and Nicola Yoon are collaborating again for the sequel to Blackout. In 2021, the notable group brought a heartwarming anthology of interconnected stories illuminating transformative friendships, new possibilities, and Black love. The New York Times bestselling novel is currently in development as a TV and film project by Netflix, produced by the Obamas’ production company Higher Ground and Temple Hill.

The anticipated follow-up Whiteout has been picked up by Farshore publishing. Whiteout follows a diverse group of Black teens in Atlanta during a snowstorm, just days before Christmas. The collection of stories explores second chance love and includes queer representation, Afro-Latinx kids, and cultural diversity across the African diaspora. The expected publication date is Nov. 10, 2022.

