Doja Cat made this heartwarming gesture for a fan in Argentina

Doja Cat put her performance on pause during the Lollapalooza festival in Argentina on March 19 when she saw a fan who needed help.

As she was reaching the end of her performance, Doja said, “Somebody needs help over there.” Fans began to cheer on the artist as she asked them, “Am I right?”

“I love you guys, I really do,” she said. “But we can’t have that happening. You guys, over there in that circle that just signaled to me, when everything’s okay, you just go like this. Just do that. Just wait. If it’s not okay, don’t do anything, but once it’s okay, just do something with your hands like this.”

Doja waited for a few minutes and let the crowd know she can’t continue the concert if things aren’t good, while she pointed out that she was waiting for somebody to give her the green light to play another song.

She continued to stay engaged with fans as the situation was sorted out.

“Listen, you guys,” she said. “It’s nobody’s fault. This stuff happens. There’s a lot of people, and people get crushed. It’s a lot. If you could see the point of view that I’m seeing it from, it’s a lot of people. Don’t get sad or upset. I’ll be back. I will. I will, I promise.”