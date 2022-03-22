Hip-hop legends Pete Rock and Al B. Sure celebrate Jesse Jackson on Wall Street

The Rev. Jesse Jackson had top-notch guests at his 25th annual Wall Street Economic Project. The guest list even featured hip-hop stars Al B. Sure! and Pete Rock.

“It’s awesome,” Rock told rolling out. “This is my first time here. I’m enjoying the experience of seeing the people and meeting lots of new people. It’s a beautiful thing honoring Jesse.”

The “They Reminisce Over You” producer said seeing the various Black professionals in high positions across the financial industry at the summit inspired him.

“That’s the first thing that impressed me when I walked in,” Rock said. “To see our own people just trying to get it poppin’. It gives me inspiration to really learn because my children need to learn. What I learned here, I’m going to pass it on to them.”

New faces weren’t the only people Rock ran across at the stock exchange, either. In the hallway, he met up with Al B. Sure! his fellow artist and longtime friend. The two embraced and marveled at the fact they made it to a point in their careers where they were invited to the New York Stock Exchange.

“First and foremost, it’s an honor to be here and I’m involved with this occasion,” Al B. Sure! told rolling out. “Rev. Jackson has been a staple of positivity and just selflessness over the years. I truly appreciate his presence, his friendship, his fatherhood, his advice. He’s a genius in his own right, so I truly appreciate it.”