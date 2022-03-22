Lizzo reveals her harshest critic, and it’s not her fans

Lizzo appeared on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on March 21 and gave fans a preview of her upcoming single, “About Damn Time,” which she teased is set for release on April 14.

After being cheered, she said: “Thank you. It’s out April 14th everywhere, y’all.”

The song is taken from the 33-year-old star’s eagerly awaited follow-up to 2019’s Grammy-winning “Cuz I Love You.” And Lizzo revealed her family always give her their honest opinion of her music, especially her Virgo mother.

She told the host: “They’ll tell me … They will be like ‘this ain’t it girl’ and if it starts working they will be like ‘this is it.’ And then I’ll play it for my mama but she is the last to hear it. She’s a Virgo woman and a harsh critic.”

Last month, the singer’s “If You Love Me” song was featured in a Google Pixel 6 Super Bowl commercial.

Meanwhile, Lizzo has just reached a settlement over the songwriting credits for “Truth Hurts.”

Lizzo has been locked in a legal battle over the track since 2019 after she was accused of lifting the “melody, lyrics and chords” from a demo titled “Healthy”‘ including one of its most famous lines, “I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100% that b—-.”

Lizzo denied the allegations and sued brothers Justin and Jeremiah Raisen and Justin “Yves” Rothman over their claims, seeking a “judicial declaration” that the trio “did not co-author” the song and as such “have no right to co-own that work or to share in its profits.” The writers subsequently countersued Lizzo.

And last week, attorneys for both sides stated the parties had reached a settlement and asked for “dismissal of the entire action without prejudice.” A federal judge moved to make the dismissal, and although no details of the agreement have been made public, each side will be required to pay their own legal fees, Rolling Stone reported.