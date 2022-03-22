Megan Thee Stallion can’t stay out of legal trouble; found out why

Megan Thee Stallion had filed a lawsuit against 1501 Certified Entertainment in February, “seeking a declaration that her album, Something for Thee Hotties constituted an “Album” as defined in the parties’ recording agreement.”

The record in question was released on Oct. 29, 2021. Megan claimed she was told on Jan. 5, that the collection was not classed as an album under her recording contract. Her lawyers said in the filing: “1501’s new position, taken months after the album’s release, is clearly a ruse in an effort to try to take further advantage of Pete, at great expense and not in good faith.”

However, 1501 has since filed a fresh lawsuit claiming the release was “made up of 21 recordings and includes spoken interlude recordings on which MTS does not appear as well as several previously-released

recordings.”

The label is arguing that Megan is only featured on the whole release for less than 30 minutes and that her contract with them includes a clause which states that for it to constitute an album it “must include at least 12 new master recordings of her studio performances of previously unreleased musical compositions.”

However, Megan’s side insisted she was only told that it would have to be 45 minutes long. Her lawyer Brad Hancock told TMZ: “This is yet another absurd attempt by 1501 to disregard Megan’s album and squeeze more money and more free work out of her for as long as possible. We will ask the court to protect Megan from this type of abuse.”

Megan took to Twitter to call out the label for allegedly telling her she doesn’t make enough money for them one minute and wanting to make more money from her the next.

She penned: “First the man over my label said I don’t make him any money … now he counter suing trying to keep me on his label because he wants to make more money lol if I ain’t making you no money why not just drop me?”

Megan is fed up with being made out to be the “bad guy.” She fumed: “I choose not to say nothing back abt court and address s— online but im getting tired of being painted the BAD GUY 2/47 the last girl on 1501 mad at this man too!”

In 2020, Megan accused the label of blocking the release of her new music. She explained that she tried to negotiate aspects of her contract with 1501 after signing a deal with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation management — who enlightened her to some of the clauses in the deal.

Megan insisted she is “not a greedy person” and doesn’t like “confrontation.” She said at the time: “I’m not a greedy person. I’m not a person that likes confrontation. I’m nice and I’m real family-oriented.”