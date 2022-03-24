2 gospel duos will face off in Verzuz battle on Easter; fans react

Timbaland and Swizz Beatz have done it again.

On March 23, the upcoming schedule for Verzuz was released, and there will be a gospel-filled battle on Easter Sunday. Gospel siblings Mary Mary and BeBe and CeCe Winans will go head-to-head on April 17.

Verzuz Family! We have a few BIG shows lined up in the next few months!! First up, Easter special on 4/17 🔥 Mary Mary vs BeBe & CeCe Winans Who can guess them all!? More info to come. #VERZUZ pic.twitter.com/mTE25sB4aX — VERZUZ (@verzuzonline) March 24, 2022

Once the news was released, fans went on social media and gave their thoughts on who might have the upper hand going into the battle.

Mary Mary getting swept, cause they ain’t got nothing for this pic.twitter.com/UBYcPJdRsd — I AIN’T NO SEXY BOY…I DON’T DANCE SON (@WhattUpJT) March 24, 2022

nah what cause when Mary Mary drop Shackles at the Verzuz?! pic.twitter.com/Cs0u9nWxXu — mocha 🤎 (@jadesterr__) March 24, 2022

So….I’m the only one that feels like Mary Mary and BeBe and Cece is the perfect Verzuz? pic.twitter.com/mRFD7YNH29 — Darian Jamar (@juss_DJ4ever) March 24, 2022

All Mary Mary really gotta do is run this album through. pic.twitter.com/m3cEel7asn — . (@i_Tyrese) March 24, 2022

This is not the first gospel battle on Verzuz, as Kirk Franklin and Fred Hammond faced off in June 2020.

Aside from the Easter Sunday battle, other battles were also announced, but with the artists soon to be announced. There will be a Mother’s Day special on May 8 and a boxing special on May 14. On June 19, there will be a Juneteenth special, as the next day is a national holiday this year.

In July, fans will see the first label matchup.