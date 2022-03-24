Search
2 gospel duos will face off in Verzuz battle on Easter; fans react

By Malik Brown | Mar 24, 2022

Smokey Robinson and BeBe Winans at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of the HBO Film The Apollo (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson for Steed Media Service)

Timbaland and Swizz Beatz have done it again.

On March 23, the upcoming schedule for Verzuz was released, and there will be a gospel-filled battle on Easter Sunday. Gospel siblings Mary Mary and BeBe and CeCe Winans will go head-to-head on April 17.


Once the news was released, fans went on social media and gave their thoughts on who might have the upper hand going into the battle.

This is not the first gospel battle on Verzuz, as Kirk Franklin and Fred Hammond faced off in June 2020.


Aside from the Easter Sunday battle, other battles were also announced, but with the artists soon to be announced. There will be a Mother’s Day special on May 8 and a boxing special on May 14. On June 19, there will be a Juneteenth special, as the next day is a national holiday this year.

In July, fans will see the first label matchup.

 

