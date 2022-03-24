21-year-old sends alarming tweet weeks before killing 2 troopers in crash

Two Pennsylvania state police troopers and another person were killed on March 21 when they were hit by a drunk driver on the highway.

State troopers Martin Mack and Branden Sisca were trying to assist Reyes Rivera Oliveras, who was walking on the highway when they were all struck by the driver. Law enforcement says that the troopers had pulled over the driver who hit them earlier, on suspicion of a DUI, but they got the call about the man walking on the highway and had to leave.

The impact of the hit sent all three men over the median and into the northbound lanes. They were pronounced dead at the scene and Webb was taken into custody.

Jayana Tanae Webb is the 21-years-old charged with third-degree murder, homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, manslaughter of a law enforcement officer in the second degree, and driving under the influence.

In a tweet on Jan. 15, 2022, Webb tweeted about driving while intoxicated. It has been confirmed that investigators are looking into her social media.