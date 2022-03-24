Search
START TYPING AND PRESS ENTER TO SEARCH

Kyru Crymes explains how the Black community can help Ketanji Brown Jackson

By Rashad Milligan | Mar 24, 2022

Kyru Crymes, of SEIU, supports Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. (Photo by Munson Steed for rolling out)

Kyru Crymes, the director of Black civic engagement for the Service Employees International Union, stood on all 10 toes with his head held high while holding a sign with a direct message: “#ConfirmJudgeJackson to the U.S. Supreme Court!!” Rolling out spoke with Crymes about his efforts to have Ketanji Brown Jackson become the Supreme Court’s first Black female justice.


Why are we here today?

We are here in support of KBJ. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and a show of solidarity across all movements and spaces.


What do people need to do?

People need to call the senators, show support and make sure we get this confirmation to come to fruition.

What is at stake right now if we’re silent?

Our very quality of life is at stake. We need to understand that the stakes are higher than [they have] ever been. The course of future history and the course of empowerment of our communities, and Black women, children and men across the country.

Why is important for the Black community to support organized labor?

It’s a historical source of empowerment. It’s a historical source of support [it’s] a historical resource of equity, inclusion and worker power.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Category:
Tags: , , , , ,

BlackRock’s Stephanie Smith details why the Wall Street Project is so critical

cropped

Melanie Campbell hosts event for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Jackson

Kevin Durant is one of the best scorers that ever lived. So what do you do with this guy? (John Lamparski/Getty Images)

How to slow down Kevin Durant: Let the reaper reap