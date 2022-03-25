Donald Glover almost recruited this megastar for ‘Atlanta’

Donald Glover had “talked on the phone” to Ryan Gosling about him joining the cast of his FX show “Atlanta” and although the 41-year-old hunk was “going to do it,” he was ultimately unable to make it work because of scheduling conflicts.

Speaking at the season three premiere, Glover told People magazine: “He said he was a big fan, but he had something else, and it just didn’t work out. I was so bummed because the part was so great for him!”

“Atlanta” is set to end after its fourth season, with filming already completed and Glover admitted it was “sad” when they shot the last moments of the program.

“It was really fun, everybody clapped, it was nice. But it was sad, because we all really grew up together, and none of us really knew what this was going to be.

“And everybody’s grown up and has families [now]. It just feels very special. It was kind of sad just because endings are sad, but they also mean that you had something special,” he said.

Glover — who has enjoyed significant success as an actor and a rapper — previously likened making season two of “Atlanta” to creating an album.

“There’s that saying that you have your whole life to make your first album, and then eight months to make your second. And when the first one’s fire, and everybody loves it, then they will all come up to you and say: ‘Hey don’t let me down with the second one, now.’ That was the way we were feeling about season two of ‘Atlanta,’ ” he said.

The Hollywood star also scoffed at the idea of turning the show into a movie.

“I’m not here to make seven seasons and a movie. That would be really bad.

“Unless we get to seven seasons, and I’m like: ‘This is actually perfect: somehow ‘Atlanta’ became ‘Game of Thrones.’ But I’m not making a TV show, I am making an experience,” he explained.