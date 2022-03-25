Vanessa Bryant continues her family’s sports legacy with new deal

On March 23, 2022, Vanessa Bryant struck a deal with Nike in a new chapter of collaborating with the company. Nike will create apparel honoring the legacy of the late Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gigi Bryant. The collaboration will work to inspire a new generation of athletes and encourage young people to participate in sports.

The first sneakers to be released with the partnership will be the Kobe 6 “Mambacita Sweet 16,” which will honor Gigi Bryant, and 100% of the proceeds from Gigi’s shoes will go toward the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

“I am happy to announce that we will continue my husband’s legacy with Nike and look forward to expanding his and Gigi’s global impact by sharing the Mamba Mentality with youth athletes for generations to come,” Vanessa Bryant said in a statement with Nike.

Last year, Vanessa Bryant and Nike couldn’t come to an agreement to extend the contract after Kobe’s death.

Nike also plans to work with Vanessa Bryant to develop a youth basketball center in Southern California.