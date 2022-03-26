PR expert Nantale Muwonge shares how a car accident shaped her career

Nantale Muwonge helps Black “womxn” in e-commerce curate content that gets publicity and media coverage, so they can reach more people and have a bigger impact.

Please tell us what prompted your career choice.

I was kind of pushed into this line of work. I was in a car accident that affected my ability to do a regular office job, so I had to figure out a new way to live and still share my expertise. At the same time, the accident shook me and made me question who I really was and what I was actually doing to make the world better. It was uncomfortable because I came up short. I just wasn’t where I thought I’d be at this point in my life. But I knew I could still move the needle if I approached it systematically. So I decided to seek out Black womxn focused on impact and help them amplify their message, so they have an even bigger impact. And that’s what I’ve been doing for almost two years now; it’s been a journey.

How important is it for women to have a voice in your particular field?

Without conscious womxn with decision-making power in this field, images and stories of womxn throughout all phases of life will remain skewed by a patriarchal perspective that doesn’t even allow us to be whole. There are so many things about our bodies and mental health, in particular, that would make us healthier as a society if PR and media practitioners helped set the tone by creating open conversations around them. Instead, gate-keeping and the desire to remain comfortable at the expense of the most vulnerable in our communities results in these truths being glossed over. But if you have womxn who can positively influence the teams creating this messaging, especially Black womxn because we are master advocates, then the images and stories can be healing, not traumatizing.

When do you feel accomplished? What does that look like to you?

This changed for me post-accident. It used to be tied to how much I produced, how many goals I hit, how many awards and accolades I accumulated — and usually at the expense of my body and spirit — I burnt out so many times during my time in corporate. I had to retire my workaholic tendencies and divine a new way of being that honors my spirit, so now I feel accomplished when I’m being kind to myself. I feel accomplished when I catch myself pushing past what my body can do, but I decide not to add that extra strain. At first, I was scared that I wouldn’t achieve my goals if I wasn’t grinding 24/7, but I managed to build Black Girl PR™ into an award-winning firm even with just one fully-functional arm. Along the way, I’ve learned that being intentional with your time isn’t synonymous with grinding. And now I’m living proof that you accomplish anything if you believe in yourself.