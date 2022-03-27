LeBron James surprises wife Savannah with home dinner date (photos, video)

LeBron James is proud of the fact that he is as much of a champ at home as he is on the basketball court because of the devotion he accords to his modelesque wife, Savannah.

The gregarious Los Angeles Lakers superstar surprised his more reticent and elegant wife with a “spontaneous at-home date night” at their mansion and posted some of the photos for his 116 million Instagram followers.

King James, 37, commenced the video montage with a quick boomerang video of he and his wife cozying up by their home fireplace and enjoying a glass of white wine.

LBJ captioned the video” “@mrs.Savannahrj dinner date with my bestie.” James also shows off his wife and the beautiful view from their enviable outdoor rooftop on the renowned west side of Los Angeles.

In the following few clips, LeBron says,” Hey fellas remember one thing. A woman will always love and vibe with a true playa. Know the difference between playa and player.”

James concluded the series of videos of his date night with, “Stop being lames and treat women how they supposed to be treated.”

Below is a video that shows all of James’ IG story postings in rapid succession.