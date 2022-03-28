Questlove has eventful weekend celebration with Onyx Collective and The Roots

On Saturday, March 26th Disney’s Onyx Collective hosted a brunch in celebration of Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson and Summer of Soul. The Oscar-nominated documentary is the first title from Onyx Collective, the new content brand dedicated to empowering artists of color and telling globally entertaining stories from a culturally specific point of view.

Attendees included: Disney Executives: Bob Chapek (CEO, TWDC), Peter Rice (Chairman, General Entertainment), Dana Walden (Chairman, Entertainment), and Tara Duncan (President, Freeform and Onyx Collective), along with Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Aunjanue Ellis, Colman Domingo, Quinta Brunson, Natasha Rothwell, Black Thought, Michael Ealy, Larry Wilmore, Roger Ross Williams and many more.

Also on March 26, Disney’s Onyx Collective partnered with The Roots to execute their first-ever Oscar® Jam Session in support of Onyx Collective’s critically acclaimed debut project, “Summer of Soul” and Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson’s Academy Award® nomination. The jam unfolded featured performances by The Roots, Jasmine Cephas Jones, George Clinton, Mike Phillips, Alice Smith, Muni Long, and more. Special on-stage appearance by Chris Rock.