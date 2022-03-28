Wife of ‘black-ish’ star Anthony Anderson files for divorce

The longtime wife of comedic actor Anthony Anderson has filed for divorce after 23 years of marriage.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Alvina Stewart Anderson filed to permanently end the marriage on Friday, March 25, 2022. She filed for divorce back in 2015 when she and her “black-ish” star husband were separated between 2014-16. But she reportedly dropped the case in 2016.

Ironically, seven days ago, Anderson posted a picture of himself getting help transporting a new set of TVs to his apartment in Manhattan from a stranger who was ahead of him and agreed to drive him. Therefore, Anderson is already making the move from his hometown haunts of Compton, California.

The pair have been married since 1999 and have two adult children Kyra, 26, and 22-year-old Nathan.

Anderson, of course, has been a familiar face to urban audiences for the past 25 years since his work in such hits as Scream and Big Momma’s House. He even had a successful stint on the ultra-popular police drama “Law & Order” while also starring in such fare as Hustle & Flow, Barbershop franchise, Life, Scary Movie franchise, Romeo Must Die as well as the sitcoms “All About the Andersons” and “The Bernie Mac Show.”