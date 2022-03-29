Jada Pinkett Smith finally breaks her silence

Jada Pinkett Smith, the husband of Academy Award winner Will Smith, has spoken up about her husband’s shocking actions and words at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

The Matrix and Set it Off actress did not discuss the debacle in the Dolby Theater that saw her Independence Day star husband issue an authoritative smackdown on comedian Chris Rock.

Instead, Pinkett Smith delivered a short, simple yet powerful message for her nearly 12 million Instagram followers about what is needed right now.

Pinkett Smith, 50, has been by her husband’s side, both literally and figuratively, since the smack heard around the world was delivered. She held her husband’s hand while esteemed actor Denzel Washington served as an intermediary to try to calm Smith and deliver some advice. She also accompanied the I am Legend actor and their children to one of the ostentatious afterparties in the Los Angeles area.

While Pinkett Smith has posted a photo of the emerald green Jean Paul Gaultier couture gown that she was draped in on Sunday, she has not addressed her husband’s implosion.

The Smiths are reportedly expected to address the entire fiasco on her award-winning “Red Table Talk” show, where she has already openly discussed her autoimmune disease alopecia. That subject vaulted to the forefront of international publication headlines when Rock made the cringeworthy joke about Pinkett Smith’s shaved head and compared her to Demi Moore’s bald-headed character in G.I. Jane.

Will Smith, who had been seen as initially laughing off the razz, turned to see his wife rolling her eyes and looking agitated. Almost immediately afterward, he marched on stage and smacked a stunned Rock and then walked back to his seat.